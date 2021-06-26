Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN on Friday joined other dignitaries to bid late Mrs. Florence Olufunmilayo Onifade farewell at her funeral service held at Saint David’s (Anglican Communion), Ijomu Akure, the state capital.

The event was also attended by the Governor of the state of Osun, Mr Gboyega Oyetola represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akintola, among other dignitaries.

The Dean of the Cathedral, Venerable Ope Kujero (JP),during the service, commended the efforts of the South-West Governors under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu for the effective security of lives and properties of the people in the region.

Ven. Kujero particularly commended the South-West Governors for the establishment of the States’ Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps.

He disclosed that Amotekun security outfit has recording feats in arresting all form of criminal activities including kidnapping, armed robbery in the state.

The Cleric encouraged the Governors to continue their good works in the interest of the people and the region.

He equally applauded Amotekun Corps personnel for living up to expectations, even as he charged them to continue to step up their surveillance activities and intelligence gathering to further curb crimes and other form of criminal activities across the South-West region.

