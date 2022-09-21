GOV AKEREDOLU: NOBODY VISITED MY MUM AND LEFT EMPTY HANDED

•She Gave Us The Gift Of A Governor That Has Touched Lives-Jaiz Bank

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has received on condolence visit, members of Board and Management of Jaiz Bank.

The team, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mallam Hassan Usman, was received by the Governor and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale joined the Governor to receive the visitors.

Governor Akeredolu said his mother lived a life of giving, adding that no one visited his mother and left empty mother.

“No doubt, the loss was painful but at the end of the day when we look back, we felt that all we have to do is to thank God for her life. In her life time, she was able to serve God in her own way.”

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Bank, Mallam Hassan Usman noted that the late Governor’s mother lived a fulfilled life.

“We are here on behalf of the Board and Management of Jaiz Bank to express our condolence. Mama has lived a very fulfilled life. She gave us the gift of the Governor who has touched the lives of the people of Ondo State and others even beyond.

“Through that, Mama has contributed to the development of Ondo State. What she lived for will continue to live after her. Her legacy will continue to live after her.” He said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 21, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade