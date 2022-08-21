•We’ll Never Forget Akeredolu – Muslims

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said there is no religious discrimination in the State.

The Governor noted that religious tolerance is rooted in Ondo State, adding that both Christians and Muslims as well as traditionalists are given equal treatment in the Sunshine State.

This is even as Muslims in the State declared that the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will never be forgotten in the history of the State.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who spoke at the Housewarming Ceremony of Albarka Lodge built by the Grand Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdul-Hakeem Yayi Akorede, said the religious tolerance in the State is largely responsible for the peaceful co-existence of the various religious leaders in the State.

He congratulated Sheikh Akorede and commended him for toeing his father’s path in principle and action.

In a brief lecture, Imam AbdulRafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji said the administration of Governor Akeredolu has benefited both Muslims and Christians.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu has shown love and commitment to the Muslim community, adding that the Mosque built at the Government House premises by the Governor has continued to bring joy and satisfaction to the Muslims in the State.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Muslim Clerics and other important dignitaries.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 20, 2022.

📸Olawale Abolade