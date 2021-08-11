•Asks Attorney General To Begin Process Of Domesticating Non-Custodial Policy

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has asked the state Attorney General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice to commence the legal process of domesticating the Non-Custodial policy contained in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 in a bid to decongest the Correctional Centres in the state.

The Governor expressed concern over the number of Awaiting Trail Persons, ATP, across the five Custodial Centres in the state.

He spoke on Tuesday in his office while receiving in audience the Controller of Correctional Services, Ondo State Command, Mr. Opeyemi Fatinikun.

Governor Akeredolu commended the Nigerian Correctional Service for its systematic reorientation of inmates into the society under its 3is Initiative of Reformation, Rehabilitation and Re-integration.

He said the Agricultural and Entrepreneurial programmes of the Nigerian Correctional Service have been beneficial to the society and inmates after their terms.

The Governor assured of his administration’s readiness to continue to ensure that all agencies of government are assisted despite paucity of funds.

Earlier, the State Controller expressed the fecilitations and good wishes of his Controller-General and the Command to Governor Akeredolu over his victory at the Supreme Court.

He assured the Governor that his command will support the State Government “within the ambit of Criminal Justice Administration, Security and any other areas” required for effective collaborations.

The Controller noted with grave concern the number of inmates in the Custodial Cetres and Facility in Ondo State and sought the assistance of the State Government on the smooth discharge of the Command’s operational duties.

“Mr Governor, we have 950 inmates, 755 Awaiting Trials Persons,12 Females, 55 Lifers, 1 person condemned. We request that the Governor find time to visit the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Olokuta,” he added.

