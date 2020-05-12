In his usual characteristics of being a people’s man and a compassionate leader, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, met the young artist who posted his artist’s impression of the Governor on twitter yesterday.

A young lady had posted the picture of the young boy on Twitter drawing the Governor.

She tweeted, “This small boy actually did a rough art work of @RotimiAkeredolu. The white beards”

Few hours later, the Governor replied via his twitter handle: ”Where is this talented young boy? If anyone has his details, I’d love to have this piece.”

The young boy, Adefeniku imole, an SSS 2 student of Greater Tomorrow Secondary School, Okitipupa, said he drew the Governor out of the passion he has for his person. He said he had always dreamt of meeting the Governor someday.

Receiving the Art work at the Government house, Alagbaka, Akure, Governor Akeredolu thanked the young Imole, while urging him to continue to pursue his dreams.