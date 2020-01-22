Gov Akeredolu meets traditional rulers in Owo over quick checkmate of lassa fever

As part of his efforts to checkmate the brewing scourge of Lassa Fever in Ondo State, the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has met with traditional rulers in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor who spoke at an emergency meeting in Owo, harped on the need for the traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to desist from all causative factors of Lassa Fever in their environment.

The Olowo of Owo , Oba Ajibade Ogunoye who appreciated Governor Akeredolu for personally championing the war against Lassa Fever through the sensitization meetings and also making Lassa Fever treatment free in Ondo State called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the disease.

Oba Ogunoye said he will direct his palace Town Criers to invite various groups to the palace for further sensitization on how to combat the Lassa Fever scourge.

Also the Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Oyinbade Olanipekun; the Asuada of Isuada, Oba Joel Oluwafemi Adeluwoye and the Elemure of Emure, Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa who spoke differently on behalf of the other royal fathers pledged their commitments to the State Government directives on Lassa Fever control and extermination in the state.