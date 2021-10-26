Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday led his colleagues in the region in a closed-door meeting at the Lagos State Liaison office, Marina, Lagos.

The meeting had in attendance the six Governors from the Southwest zone.

They include Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, who was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Governor Akeredolu said the forum deliberated on issues affecting the region and national matters.

He noted that they also deliberated on the region’s common heritage which is the Odua Group of Company.

Governor Akeredolu said: ”We deliberated on a number of issues that we have common ground and National issues. We deliberated on our common heritage which is the Odua group of company.

“At the end of the day, we agreed on some things. And it is not something we want to discuss in the open, especially the ones on security.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 26, 2021.