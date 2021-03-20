Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday, led the charge for a review of the Constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as he highlighted some areas that must be looked into by the Constitution Review Committee of the party.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the APC Constitution Review and Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

While emphasizing the importance of the review, the Governor said rules and regulations guiding a party like the APC must be dynamic and not static.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, Governor Akeredolu noted that the Constitution of the party must be reviewed for obvious reasons.

He pointed out important areas that should be looked into including the constitution of the Board of Trustees (BOT), mode of Primary elections, emergence of delegates among other areas.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that the Governors and other Stakeholders of the party in the Southwest have resolved to set up a committee to present a harmonized position of the Southwest APC to the Constitution Review committee.

He commended the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by the Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for the vision to hold the exercise.

📷 Blessed Michael