•Hails Chief Akinkugbe For Initiating Project

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Sunday, performed the Foundation-Laying Ceremony of Olu Akinkugbe Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo.

Governor Akeredolu described the event as historic while commending the demonstration of sincerity shown by the initiator of the project through the setting up of the Olu Akinkugbe Pharmacy Education Trust.

The Governor hailed Chief Olu Akinkugbe for his desire to contribute significantly to the development of UNIMED at becoming a top-flight specialised training institution of Medical Sciences in Nigeria.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said:”There are two very important reasons why I consider this occasion historic. Firstly, we are witnessing a unique demonstration of a private trust: The Olu Akinkugbe Pharmacy Education Trust partnering a public university, the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

“It is noteworthy that Trust Fund was created with the specific purpose of supporting the establishment of the Faculty of Pharmacy of UNIMED.

“Secondly, this represents a significant milestone in the establishment of this university as a specialised training institution in Nigeria positioned to produce graduates with the capacity to address the need of our health system within the State and the nation at large.”

The Governor who stressed the importance of modern Pharmacy to Healthcare Delivery, said limited resource had inhibited the take-off of Pharmacy in UNIMED despite the progress of the University in all its other programmes in Medical and Health Sciences.

“The principal task of the modern pharmacist is to identify, resolve and prevent drug-related problems. It is only logical that our university also train pharmacists along with the other health care professionals already being trained

“Over the past seven years of its existence, UNIMED has developed programmes in virtually all areas of medical and health sciences but has not been able to start its Pharmacy programme to date due to resource limitations. “ He said.

While expressing delight with the partnership of Olu Akinkugbe Pharmacy Education Trust with UNIMED for the take-off of a Pharmacy Faculty at the University, Governor Akeredolu called on other well-meaning indigenes of Ondo to emulate Chief Akinkugbe and move the institution forward.

“This partnership provides a clear illustration of how we can move tertiary education forward in our dear State and country through the productive partnership of multiple stakeholders, especially Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and private citizens.

“Again, our esteemed parents constitute a critical part of the stakeholders and they must equally show the readiness to contribute not only in terms of school fees but in making donations of various kinds that will help the institutions.

“We are therefore, most grateful to Chief Olu Akinkugbe and his family for their extraordinary generosity. This is a truly inspiring project. This uncommon approach in leaving a legacy and giving back to society and generations yet unborn is worthy of emulation”, he said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 5, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael