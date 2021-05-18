• Says no Stone‘ll Be Left Unturned In Developing The Sector In Southwest

Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari on Agricultural development in the country.

Governor Akeredolu also hailed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Mr. Godwin Emefiele for the various supports given to farmers and agriculture development across the nation.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday at the official launch of Ekiti Rice Pyramid Project and flag-off of the 2021 Wet season rice cultivation held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillon, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

While felicitating with the people of the state, the Governor said Ekiti State has always been known for rice production even though it has been overtaken by Lagos and Ogun States in the Southwest.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that no stone will be left unturned in the development of agriculture in the Southwest, adding that all the Governors in the region are committed to the vision.

The Governor said: “We are proud of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi. I felicitate with you and the good people of Ekiti State. Today is a day that all of you should be proud of. Ekiti has always been known for rice production. We were known for rice before Lagos and Ogun. But they are now ahead of Ekiti. But I am sure Ekiti is coming with full force.

“I want to commend our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for his efforts. You can’t take this away from him. When it comes to agriculture development, you can’t take it away from him. We won’t get to this level if not for Mr President.

“The CBN Governor, your support for agriculture has been fruitful. The anchor borrower programme has been effective during your time. CBN under your watch has done very well.”

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who identified land clearing as a major problem facing agriculture in the region, called on the CBN to also assist the states in tackling the challenge.

Governors at the event include Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola; CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and other dignitaries.

