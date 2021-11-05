Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has commended the Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, for its giant strides and contributions to the promotion of quality education the country.

Governor Akeredolu promised that he would continue to remain a friend of the University, expressing hope that the institution will continue to grow.

The Governor spoke in his office on Thursday while receiving the Proprietor and Chancellor of the University, His Royal Eminence, Dr Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, who led some Principal Officers of the institution on a courtesy visit to the Governor.

Governor Akeredolu said the fascinating point about the University, apart from its contribution to the educational system of the country, is the location.

He also hailed the proprietor of the institution for naming the school ‘Oduduwa’, saying it means a lot to the Yoruba race.

“I want to congratulate you for the great stride that your university has made in such a short time. We will always see your impact. You have a polytechnic and other things that you have established in Ife. All of us want to thank you for your great effort. A university is more of a legacy. It remains forever. That you had chosen Oduduwa is a great one for me,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin described the Governor’s achievements so far as monumental and heartwarming.

The Chancellor, who used the occasion to appreciate Governor Akeredolu for being one of the supporting personalities for the establishment of Oduduwa University, formally invited the Governor to the 8th and 9th Joint Convocation of the citadel of learning.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 5, 2021.