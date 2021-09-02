Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Wednesday joined Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to unveil the remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Governor Akeredolu graced the event as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum on the invitation of Governor Makinde.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Military Administrator of Oyo State during whose regime the Lekan Salami Stadium was initiated, Gen. David Jemibewon; and other dignitaries attended the event.

Governor Akeredolu said the remodeled stadium will further boost sports activities in Oyo State and the country at large.

The Governor, who said he was excited to be at the event, noted that as a former Chairman of the Shooting Stars Supporters’ Club, the remodeled stadium was a welcome development.

He also watched a novelty match between ex-Shooting Stars players 94/98 set and former Super Eagles players 94/96 set.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 1, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael