The Bishop of Ibadan Diocese of Anglican Communion, The Most Rev. (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, has expressed satisfaction with the uncommon courage and quality leadership style being exemplified by Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN.

He disclosed that Governor Akeredolu’s disposition of courage in leadership has made him the “Jehu of our time “.

The Bishop stated this in Ibadan on Monday at an event attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan and several others.

He admonished those in position of authority to emulate Governor Akeredolu by always showing leadership and defend the defenseless.

The Bishop described Governor Akeredolu who is also the Chancellor of Owo Anglican Diocese as a fearless and exemplary leader who knows how to defend his people.

“We have heard much about you and your style of administration. With your disposition of courage in leadership, you have become “JEHU OF OUR TIME”. You are a fearless and exemplary leader, a leader that knows how to defend his people.

“Please, help us tell your brother governors that enemies are now much in the country, the Yoruba race is in the hand of the South-West governors, may God help you all”, the Bishop said.