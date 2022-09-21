GOV AKEREDOLU INAUGURATES VISITATION PANEL FOR RUGIPO

•Says Recent Happenings In The Institution Not Satisfactory

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has inaugurated the Visitation Panel for Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

The Governor explained that the inauguration of the Panel became imperative going by recent happenings in the Polytechnic which he said was not satisfactory.

Governor Akeredolu inaugurated the Visitation Panel in his office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital on Wednesday.

The Panel is headed by Prof. Olabode Kolade Koriko while Dr. Olumide Asere is the Secretary.

Other members of the Panel include: Prof. Tomola Obamuyi; Prof. Francis Gbore; Mr. Dapo Adelegan; Sir Patrick Tayo Adedapo-Aisida; and Engr. David Omoregie.

The Governor disclosed that the State Government has been inundated with petitions, calls and general anxiety about the situation in the institution.

According to the Governor, the concerns in the institution include staff related issues, union matters, financial issues, general unrest, among others.

He said:”To address the various challenges and proffer workable recommendations towards ensuring optimal performance of the institution and to equally ensure that it is managed in line with global best practices, this Visitation Panel is set up to examine the performance of the Polytechnic’s management and to also determine the extent of its compliance with the recommendations of the 2017 Visitation Panel as contained in the Government White Paper.”

Governor Akeredolu, who noted that education plays a pivotal role in the development of a country, stressed the need to sustain the dignity of education as prescribed by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In line with one of the eight legs of the REDEEMED agenda of our administration, that is, Educational Advancement and Human Capital Development, we will continue to stress the culture of ‘Performance Management.’

“We understand the need for our tertiary institutions to maintain a certain level of academic autonomy, but as a responsible government, we will put machinery in place to ensure that nothing short of excellence is achieved in our education sector.” He said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that the Panel is expected to examine the extent of compliance with the recommendation of the 2017 Visitation Panel Report by the Management of the Polytechnic as contained in the Government White Paper.

He said the Panel will also review the Laws establishing the Polytechnic, determine the future of the Polytechnic in line with the Federal Government’s Policy regarding scrapping of HND programmes, and suggest amendments to the Law;

“The panels is to examine the Financial Management of the Polytechnic including subventions, grants, loans, and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and determine the compliance of the Polytechnic with appropriate regulation; and examine industrial relations amongst management, staff and students and recommend ways to achieving peace and harmony;

“The Panel is also expected to examine the state of the landed property and other assets of the Polytechnic; and to make such other recommendations that can assist in repositioning the Polytechnic for optimal performance.”

The Governor said the Visitation Panel has three months duration to complete the assignment and submit its Report, urging them to deliver the best in the interest of the State and posterity.

“While we continue to uplift and promote the integrity of education in our dear State, stakeholders in the education sector must join hands with government in sustaining the legacies of our administration.” He noted.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Panel, Prof. Olabode Kolade Koriko promised that the Panel members will deliver the best and will not betray the confidence repose in them.

He also commiserate and congratulate the Governor on the demise of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 21, 2022.

📸 Blessed Michael