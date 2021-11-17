•Says Cocoa Revolution Important To His Administration

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday inaugurated the first of its kind Cocoa Stakeholders Council in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said the State Cocoa Stakeholders Council (SCSC) in collaboration with the Cocoa Revolution and Management Agency is expected to emplace appropriate strategies to increase cocoa output significantly and sustainably in the Sunshine state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu performed the inauguration of the council at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The Governor expressed his administration’s determination to increase the State’s Cocoa output from the 2020 figure of 83,795MT to 100,000 MT in 2021 and 150,000 MT by 2025.

Governor Akeredolu charged the Council to ensure an increased output and also work on the establishment of 50,000 hectares new cocoa estates planted with the best varieties, increase advocacy for local consumption of cocoa and undertake aggressive rehabilitation of old cocoa farms in the State.

“The Cocoa Stakeholders Council is equally to ensure that a more vibrant and transparent cocoa trade with all stakeholders are adequately protected.

“In addition, it is to serve as the mouthpiece for cocoa production economy in Ondo State, the owner/co-owner of a proposed Sunshine Cocoa House. I hope to turn the sod of the Sunshine Cocoa House before end of our 2nd year of this Second Term.

“Your council will also serve as government’s partner in progress on the cocoa economy to include standardization and production of premium cocoa beans, employer of labour in cocoa farms, cocoa warehouse, cocoa processing factories and chocolate shops, among others,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu assured the new Council of the government readiness to continue to provide the enabling environment for all to function.

He said appropriate rules and regulations would be put in place with proportionate modalities for dispensation of sanctions at all times.

While expressing his hope that no stakeholder would want to run foul of the cocoa regulations with the Stakeholders Council fully functional, Governor Akeredolu congratulated members of the Council and every cocoa stakeholder in the state the on the epoch-making event.

He said: “Let me say that we are all important and invaluable in whatever link we hold in the Cocoa Value-chain either as farmers, Licensed Buying Agents (LBAs), exporters or processors. Let us work together towards achieving a vibrant cocoa economy with positive impact on our livelihood.”

The Governor said his administration has been raising and distributing cocoa seedlings free of charge to farmers since its inception in 2017.

“It is on record that 2,200,000 of such improved cocoa seedlings have been provided. We, therefore, expect to have witnessed a significant increase in our output after four years of such seedlings on the field. Nevertheless, the graded cocoa output in year 2020 which stood at 83,795MT is the State’s highest figure in the last 20 years,” he disclosed.

The pioneer chairman of the Council, Dr. Olusegun Awolumate, lauded the Governor for inaugurating the first of its kind council which he said would support the development of the entire Cocoa value chain in the state for improved productivity and quality performance.

Awolumate said: “Cocoa (the BROWN GOLD) still remains the most tradable agricultural commodity in Nigeria with a huge annual contribution to the non-oil export earnings of the country. Furthermore, Ondo State remains the largest producer of cocoa in Nigeria, contributing not less than 40% of the national output and about 2% of the total global production.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 17, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael