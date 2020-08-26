As part of his commitment to embrace governance reforms and domesticate global best practices in public procurement, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has inaugurated the Board of Public Procurement (BPP) for the state.

The 14-member board has Governor Akeredolu as the chairman and others as members, including the Director-General, Ondo State Bureau of Public Procurement Mr. Tolu Fadahunsi, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan,Mr. Adekola Olawoye, SAN, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Mr. Oluwadare Aragbaiye and Mr. Adewale Akinterinwa.

Others include; Pharm. Samuel Adekola , Bldr. Dele Akinyan, NIOB Chairman and Abayomi Michael Ojo, Esq., Sir Ologun, David Olorunfunmi, FCA, Ifeanyi Odili, Benjamin Igbekele Idowu and Prof. Ayo Arowojolu. ​

Inaugurating the members of the board, Governor Akeredolu asked for the support and co-operation of all and sundry in the various establishments to make the reform work.

The Governor advised those who find the reforms too innovative for their comfort to adjust to the new initiative, adding that it has come to stay.

He said: ”It is important to recall that our administration, on assumption of office, as a demonstration of its commitment to embrace governance reforms, took a bold step by signing into Laws four different Governance Reform-focused Bills namely: the Fiscal Responsibility Law, the Public Finance Management Law, Audit Law and the Public Procurement Law.

“Today’s event is, therefore epochal, as it represents one of the steps towards the domestication of global best practices in public procurement by Ondo State Government.“

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the importance of the board being inaugurated cannot be over emphasised in view of the incontrovertible fact that the Public Procurement Law will change and revolutionise the way the state has always handled contract management process.

While congratulating the new board members, he wished them luck in their new assignment.