Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu , on Saturday joined friends and members of the Runsewe dynasty to celebrate the frontline Engineer, Runsewe Olatunde, on his 65th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu described the celebrant as a true believer in God.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who was the Chairman of the 65th birthday celebration of Engr. Runsewe, noted that trusting in God is a wonderful thing.

He saluted the devotion and commitment of the celebrant and his wife to God, stressing that those who have God have everything.

Governor Akeredolu, while wishing Engr. Rusewe a happy birthday on behalf of his wife, Arabinrin Akeredolu, prayed for good health and long life for the celebrant.

See Photos: