Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday joined the familiy and other sympathizers to bid the late Oluyemisi Akin-Olotu final farewell as she was committed to Mother Earth.

Late Oluyemisi was the wife of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agric and Agric Business, Pastor Akin Olotu.

Governor Akeredolu attended her funeral service held at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Ondo Province 3 Headquarter, Okedogbon, Owo.

Wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu also attended the service.

Other dignitaries on the Governor’s entourage included the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Mrs Bunmi Ademosun; Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Tolu Adegbie; Local Government Chairmen led by Hon. Augustine Oloruntogbe, former commissioners among others.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki