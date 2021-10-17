Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has hailed his wife and First Lady of the state, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, over the Award conferred on her by the Sun Newspaper as the Most Supportive First Lady Year 2020.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the initiator of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), has been giving incredible support to Governor Akeredolu-led administration through her several other progressive initiatives including Bemore, FOWOSO, Ondo Widows Care, Solayo Birth Kits and Vanguards and Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic.

Several women, girls and youths in general are proud beneficiaries of these programmes.

At the colourful event held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Governor Akeredolu led his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Business Mogul, Chief Rotimi Ibidapo, and sons and daughters of the Akeredolu family to honour and rejoice with the First Lady at the well attended event.

Lauding the First Lady for her uncommon passion and love for the girl child and women, Governor Akeredolu equally appreciated his wife for her immense contributions and supportive roles towards the development of the state and the people.

He said: “For me, the award represents a great thing. You make effort in your own little way, you think out of the box and do things that are not common, and you are recognised. For the fact that The Sun Newspaper has come to recognise her efforts means a lot to me.

“As a Governor of Ondo state, I know her efforts. I know the sleepless nights she keeps. I know whatever she does she believes in it strongly. Immediately she got to Ondo state, she had interest in girl child,” he emphasised.

Showcased at the event were some of the reasons why the First Lady of Ondo State was honoured by The Sun Newspapers which include her commitment to the development of the Girl-child through the use of Technological values, her unrelenting awareness on periodic testing for cancer by which the ailment has been demystified as a killer through BRECAN and her advocacies for women empowerment and their all-round development.

Twenty Four other eminent Nigerians also baged awards at the event.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 17, 2021.