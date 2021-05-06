•Promises To Work With Institution To End Incessant Accidents At School’s Gate

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has hailed the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) for granting formal approval to the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA), for the commencement of the Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

Governor Akeredolu, while thanking the Federal Government, said his administration has also partnered with FUTA, especially in the area of Technology with the establishment of the Tech Hub in the institution.

The Governor spoke in his office on Wednesday while receiving members of the Presidential Visitation Panel to FUTA led by the Chairman, Prof. Ngozi Iloh.

He said with the Medicine and Surgery programme, the institution will need more facilities.

Governor Akeredolu reiterated his commitment to prioritizing education, saying he will continue to talk to the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the abandoned lecture theatre project in the institution.

The Governor promised to work with FUTA on the incessant accidents occuring at the school’s North Gate, suggesting the relocation of the main gate to a safer place.

The Chairman of the Presidential Visitation Panel, Professor Ngozi Iloh, congratulated the Governor on his victory in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election.

She, however, sought collaboration of the state and federal government towards erecting a flyover to put an end to various accidents that occur at the school’s main gate.

Professor Iloh also sought assistance for the completion of the 500 lecture theatre started by the NDDC.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 5, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki