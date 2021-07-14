•As Owo NBA Branch Lauds Gov Over Donation of Bar Centre

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said giving back to the Law Profession has become his life style, stressing that it is borne out of passion and dedication.

The Governor harped on the need for lawyers to show commitment and passion for the law profession.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday while playing host to the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owo Branch.

The Branch leadership was in the Governor’s office on a ‘Thank You’ visit.

The chairman of the Branch, Mr Olatunbosun Aganun, appreciated the Governor for donating the new Bar complex, adding that he has done so much for the legal profession and particularly the Bar at the national and local levels.

“The theme of our 2021 Law Week is ‘Nigeria and the challenge of insecurity: the law and lawyers as panacea.’ It is pertinent to also state that our Bar complex otherwise known as Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, Bar Complex shall be officially commissioned at the grand finale of our Law Week celebration on July 21, 2021.

While speaking on the contribution of the Governor to the development of the Owo NBA Branch, Aganun said: “As President of the NBA, you facilitated the modern NBA Owo Branch and nominated one of our past chairmen as member of Council of Legal Education, and as Governor of Ondo State in your first term, you appointed members of the NBA Owo Branch as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Protocol to the Governor and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development.

“You have shown tremendous and unprecedented interest in the welfare of our individual members and the Bar as a whole. The cumulative of the foregoing translate to our unequivocal submission that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), is a noble, quintessential and complete Bar man.

The Owo NBA Chairman also disclosed that the celebration of the law week is to commemorate the 65th Birthday of the Governor on July 21, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael