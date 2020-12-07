•Charges Pharmacists On Fight Against Adulterated drugs, Substance abuse, Others

•Says His Promise To Make Ondo Destination For Genuine Investors Has Been Fulfilled

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has been honored with a National Award by the Association Of Community Pharmacists Of Nigeria (ACPN).

Governor Akeredolu received the Award at the Abuja International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 39th National Scientific Conference of the ACPN on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

The National Chairman of the ACPN, Dr. Samuel Adekola said the award was in recognition of the contribution of Governor Akeredolu to the progress and development of Pharmacists in Ondo State and the ACPN in general.

Dr. Adekola noted that under the Akeredolu led-administration, Ondo state has become the first to have a separate department on Logistic and Pharmacy investment, adding that the state is number one in terms of logistic in the health sector across the country.

He said further:”Only ten slots of internship was approved for Pharmacists since creation of Ondo State. I told the Governor and he graciously approved that the internship of pharmacists should be increased. Today we have 50 space for Pharmacists internship in the state.

“The last time pharmacists were employed in Ondo State was during Governor Adebayo Adefarati led-administration. And a lot of the Pharmacists in service have either retired or died. I told the Governor about the need to employ Pharmacists and fill the spaces. And he directed immediately that all the consequential vacancies should be filled. As at today, over 50 pharmacists have been employed in the state.”

Delivering his acceptance speech, Governor Akeredolu thanked the ACPN for finding his achievements in office commendable.

The Governor said the fact that the award is given after the just-concluded Gubernatorial Election in Ondo State made the intention noble.

Governor Akeredolu who said the worth of a political office holder is measured in terms of the positive impact recorded, noted that the collective efforts of the people of Ondo State have yielded bountiful dividends.

He charged pharmacists to continue to collaborate with the government in ensuring that the incidence of quackery, which he said, finds expression in the proliferation of adulterated drugs, substance abuse, among other social ills which threaten the health of the communities, is stamped out.

“Your collaborative efforts with agencies of State will checkmate criminal tendencies greatly. Patriotism should be placed above wanton preferences for cheap profits.

“The interventions of the professionals in community development cannot be over-stated. This Association occupies a very important place in ensuring real stability in our villages, towns and cities.

“If development is about the well-being of people in a given place, it is high time we paid serious attention to existential in our communities. Health workers have an onerous responsibility to make these places safe for human habitation.” The Governor stressed.

While calling on Pharmacists to come and invest in the state by setting up pharmaceutical companies, the Governor said the promise made at the inception of his administration to make Ondo State the new destination for genuine investors has been fulfilled in the main.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor-Elect, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Ife Oyedele and members of the state executive council including; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Special Adviser to the Governor (Public and Intergovernmental) Mrs. Bunmi Ademosu, Accountant-General, Mr. Laolu Akindolire among others.