•Says Primary Healthcare System Strengthened Under His Administration

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday flagged-off the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme (BHCPFP) to mitigate financial barrier to access to healthcare services in the sunshine state.

Recalled that the Governor had on the 3rd December, 2019 officially flagged-off the first health insurance product of the Ondo State Contributory Health Scheme (ODCHC) called the Abiyamo Maternal-and-Child Health Insurance Scheme (AMCHIS), as the first equity healthcare scheme for two sets of vulnerable people – the pregnant women and children below the age of 5 years.

At the flag-off ceremony held at the Contributory Health Commission office complex, state secretariat, Alagabaka -Akure, Governor Akeredolu declared that the 100 bed world class mother and child hospital in Ifon, Ose local government area of the state will soon be named after the late Olufon of Ifon , Oba Israel Adeusi.

Governor Akeredolu informed that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme (BHCPFP), is the second equity scheme of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission (ODCHC), which is the brain child and glowing pride of his administration.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the BHCPFP, the Governor noted that the Abiyamo programme was classified an equity scheme because the vulnerable beneficiaries do not pay a kobo for antenatal care, delivery services including Caesarean Section, post-delivery care up to six weeks after birth and treatment of common illnesses in under-5 children.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed that the state government, under his administration, is solely responsible for the funding of the new healthcare intervention package with a financial commitment of N600 million naira as appropriated for in the 2021 budget.

He said:”The Federal Government, in deference to the National Health Act 2014 (as amended) has set aside 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federation to fund this programme on a yearly basis while the Ondo State Government, paid the sum of N100 million Naira as our commitment fee.”

Governor Akeredolu who declared that his administration has strengthened the Primary Healthcare System in the last four years, noted that 203 primary healthcare facilities across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state have been identified, assessed and offered provisional accreditation to act as primary providers of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme.

He said:”Within the limits of available resources, we have also supported the Specialists’ and General Hospitals in the State to be able to act as referral centres for these 203 primary healthcare facilities, under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme.

“We shall, however, not relent in providing more support in terms of human resource for health and infrastructural upgrade of these healthcare facilities in our second term in office.”

Arakunrin Akeredolu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the development witnessed in the area of healthcare delivery in the country.

Earlier, the General Manager of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr. Abiodun Oyeneyin disclosed that the Abiyamo Maternal Health and Child Health Insurance Scheme (AMCHIS) has served as a remarkable pilot for the commission.

He said:“As at 31St December, 2020 and across the seven hospitals providing services for the Abiyamo Scheme, we have registered over 14,000 beneficiaries out of which 11,207 pregnant women have been issued Kaadi lgbeayo at no cost to access care under the scheme.

“it is worthy of note that 3,183 deliveries have been recorded and 795 are by Caesarean sections. Among the deliveries, we have 86 sets of twins, 3 sets of triplets and 1 set of quadruplet. All the seven designated AMCHIS hospitals have also been fully paid for services rendered till date.

“This initiative has proven to be a significant and timely health palliative to the beneficiaries considering the ravaging global Covid-19 pandemic. We have in our midst today some of the beneficiaries.“

Traditional rulers at the event include; Chairman of the Ondo State traditional council and Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade Ogunoye, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo.