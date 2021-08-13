•As State Govt Hosts Banquet in Her Honour

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the retiring Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Olutoyin Olanrewaju Akeredolu, as a God-fearing jurist and thoroughbred legal professional.

The Governor saluted the CJ for using her position to uplift the rule of law and justice in the state.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Thursday at a banquet in honour of the Retiring Chief Judge held at the ODIRS House, Alagbaka, Akure.

While highlighting the contributions of the outgoing Chief Judge to the achievements of his administration, the Governor charged other judges in the State Judiciary to keep the flag flying by demonstrating competence and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The event was well attended by Justices of the Supreme Court, Appeal Court, Federal High Court and State High Courts from some states of the country.

It was also attended by several members of the bar, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council.

Messages of better wishes for the Retiring Chief Judge and appreciation for the honour done her by Governor Akeredolu came in torrents from the guests.

Jokes by Governor Akeredolu and his chit-chats with the CJ made the night largely exciting.

The highly elated Chief Judge, who was full of praises to God for making her 19 Years on the bench resounding and rewarding, equally appreciated the Ondo State Governor for the honour done her.

Dignitaries at the event included the Supreme Court Judge, Hon Justice Abdu Aboki; Appeal Court Judges, Hon Justices Adebola Bola and Olabode Adegbehingbe; Former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Akinlolu Olujimi, SAN; former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Titilayo Ponle and her husband, Chief Tunde Ponle; former President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo State, Hon Justice Aderonke Aderemi, and her Counterpart from Osun State, Hon Justice Akanbi Oladejo; former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon.Justice Olasehinde Kumuyi, and his wife; former Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Hon. Justice Godwin Abraham; and the acting State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun, led a large number of members of the Assembly to the event; President of Ondo State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Eunice Alade, represented the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission; Hon. Justice Williams Akintoroye led his brother Judges in the State Judiciary while the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu led the State Cabinet members.

📷 Blessed Michael