•Harps On Re-engineered Security Architecture

•Reiterates Call For Collaborative Efforts Among Security Agencies

No fewer than 80 beneficiaries including widows and dependants of the fallen heroes and wives of living heros have been empowered with non-collateral loans by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Governor Akeredolu presented the Cheques to the beneficiaries on Friday during the parade and laying of wreaths ceremony at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in the State.

A total sum of N9.8 million was disbursed to the beneficiaries as non-collateral loans through Ondo State Micro-Credit Agency as part of the efforts of the Governor Akeredolu administration at making lives more meaningful to the widows of the fallen heroes.

Qualified dependants of fallen heroes who are into micro, small and medium enterprises requiring support were also given non-collaterised loans to start off or boost their businesses.

In his address, Governor Akeredolu assured that his administration will not relent in its efforts at making the well-being of the dependants of the fallen heroes a priority.

He added that the state will also not shy away from continuing to contribute its quota to the well-being of security officers in the State.

Governor Akeredolu harped on the need to re-engineer the present security architecture in the country as a way of addressing the current security challenging across the country.

The Governor also called for collaborative efforts among the security agencies, particularly between the Nigerian Armed Forces and state-based security outfits.

He said:”I will like to encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces to explore the possibility of collaborating with the State-based security outfit like the Amotekun Corps

“This is very crucial because members of the Amotekun Corps have local knowledge and are familiar with the Ondo State environment.

“They can offer useful and timely intelligence to the Army as they know the people’s culture and the terrain of the communities; they know the indigenes and can easily identify strangers

within their vicinity

“This can really help to enhance and make effective the collective efforts of all our security agencies.

📸 Blessed Michael