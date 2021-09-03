Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Thursday attended a Service of Songs in Honor of late Oluyemisi Akin-Olotu.

The deceased is the Wife of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agric and Agric Business, Pastor Akin Olotu.

The acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state,Engr. Ade Adetimehin accompanied the Governor to the event.

Other dignitaries on the Governor’s entourage include;Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; Other members of the House of Assembly; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo; Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr Aminu Raimi Olayiwola; other members of the Executive Council; Top Government Functionaries; Chairman, OSRC Media Group, Mr Kunle Adebayo among other dignitaries.

In his sermon, Pastor Olusola James emphasized the need for the people to live a life in tandem with God’s commandment, saying that everyone must strive to live an impactful life on earth.

“Everything about human being belongs to God, we should all live our life to please him and bless humanity just like the life of late Oluyemisi Akin – Olotu because everything you do God will bring it to judgement either good or bad, he said”.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki