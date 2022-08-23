•Assures Completion Of Ongoing Projects

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi ,SAN, has continued to construct more roads in Akure, the State capital.

Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu on Saturday paid an unscheduled visit to one of the road construction sites in Ijapo Estate.

While describing the road as one of the numerous roads being constructed by the Governor Akeredolu administration in the State capital, the Commissioner noted that the road was completely impassable before the construction.

He said:”As I said the other time when we visited Ire-Akari site, we have so many road projects that is going on across the state, particularly in Akure metropolis being the state capital.

“Here is the contractor working on this zone. We are at Efon Alaye with a spur to Ojomu crescent. Couple of months ago, this road was completely impassable.

“Nobody would ever believed that there was asphalt on this road before. It has not been motorable for decades, even the motorbike riders could not transit it.

“But now, the hydraulic structures, earthworks are 100 percent completed and the pavement is almost completed as well. We can see the contractor laying the asphalt.

“And something may interest you. The contractor never knew that we were coming. We just paid an unscheduled visit to come and ascertain what the contractor is doing.

“When we got here, we met the quality control team of the Ministry, they are here carrying out necessary test, such as flash points, laying temperature, on the asphalt. The results are okay and with what I saw physically, I am impressed with what they are doing.

“You can see the faces of the residents, they are all happy. And particularly, none of the residents wrote or mounted pressure on Government before Mr Governor approved this road alongside with others. We just saw their request among the letters we received in the Ministry, we took it to Mr. Governor and he approved it.”

Engr. Aminu, who said there is paucity of fund, stressed that the Akeredolu administration is committed to completing all ongoing projects as much as possible.

He thanked the Governor for his commitment and dedication to putting smiles on the faces of the people of the State through impactful projects.

“We are very happy and we are thanking Almighty God. We are thanking our able Governor. People call him Talk and Do, Mr Road and some refers to him as Generalissimo of Amotekun. He is really trying his best. There is no local government across the state that we have not touched as regards infrastructure.” The Commissioner noted.

Engr. Aminu, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Hygiene, Rt Hon Olotu Fatai , urged other residents who have not benefitted from road construction to continue praying for the Government, adding that they might be lucky soon.