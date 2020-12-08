•Highlights His Intervention In Transforming The State Fire Service

•Interior Minister, Aregbesola Warns Against Bush Burning, Indiscriminate Dumping of Cigarette

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has commissioned a newly acquired firefighting Truck as part of his administration’s commitment to increase firefighters capacity to combat fire disaster in the state.

The State-of-the-Art Firefighting Truck was donated to the state by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior.

The Honorable Minister of the ministry of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was physically present at the commissioning of the new Truck in Akure, the state Capital on Monday.

In his address, Governor Akeredolu said his administration has upgraded the Fire officers cadre in the state to Directorate level which is Level Sixteen in the state civil service from the level fourteen where it used to terminate.

The Governor added that under his administration, qualified personnel with requisite qualification have been injected into the cadre from across the civil service.

“First round of training of personnel at the Federal Fire Service Institute has been done and additional training program underway in line with the scheme for r service for Fire officer cadre.” Gov. Akeredolu noted.

While stressing that his administration met the entire State Fire Service Stations in comatose, Governor Akeredolu lamented that almost all the Fire Stations in the state were not functional due to lack of good fire truck, adding that all firefighting consumables were also not available.

“The spirits of the staff were at the lowest ebb because they were neither motivated nor up-to-date in modern firefighting methods.” Gov. Akeredolu added.

The Governor further stated that the efforts of his administration to improve on the state of affairs in the State fire service have started to yield fruits.

He said his administration had facilitated the donation of four new firefighting trucks by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in year 2017, saying it was unfortunate that only one of them that functioned for a while.

He said:”We are working hard and putting strategy in place to ensure all the fire stations are put in good shape within the shortest period of time to respond to emergencies as and when necessary.

“To achieve this, it is our plan to acquire new Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIV) that convert water to vapour and can maneuver through narrow lanes and rough terrains for use by our Firefighters.” the Governor disclosed.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention at ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens of the country.

Governor Akeredolu also thanked the Federal Controller-General of the fire service for promptly sending expert mechanics to assist Ondo state in assessing the firefighting trucks in the Yard of the Fire Service with a view to repairing them.

“I want to assure you all that efforts are on to put the trucks in good shape for the use of our Fire Officers.” the Governor said.

In his remark, Ogbeni Aregbesola who promised to send one more firefighting Truck to the state soon, warned that fire is a very deadly act.

He urged the people to be careful in handling any appliances and other things that can cause fire incident.

The former Governor further urged the people to be committed to preventing and mitigating fire incidents, adding that it is more reasonable and safe to preventing it than quenching fire.

The Controller General , Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim commended the Governor’s efforts towards stemming the tide of Fire disasters in the state and strengthening the institutional capacity.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki