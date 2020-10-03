•Says Technical Education, Entrepreneurship Solutions To Current Economic Realities

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, on Saturday, commissioned laudable projects funded by the State Government at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

Governor Akeredolu who is also a visitor to the institution, expressed happiness that the funds released for the projects have been judsciously used to complete a new administrative complex comprising, Rectory, Registry and Bursary with a

Campus Radio on 103.3FM and the Polytechnic Market Complex.

The Governor stated that RUGIPO which last witnessed accreditation and reaccreditation of its programmes in the Year 2012 by the National Board for Technical Education have now gotten 37 courses of the institution reaccredited.

While assuring continue support to the institution despite dwindling resources, Arakunrin Akeredolu charged the management to continue to look inward through researches to scale its finances.

He declared that the current global economic realities can only be addressed by functional Technical Education and robust Entrepreneurship programmes.

Governor Akeredolu who recalled that at the inception of his administration he had envisioned an inclusive and all-round development for the state, described education as the forerunner of meaningful development and societal progress.

The event was attended by the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Elemure of Emure Ile, Oba Adedubaje Adeyefa, Oniyere of Iyere Owo, Oba Alaba Omotunde Adako, Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Adebiyi Oyinbade, Olupemen of Upenmen, Oba Ebenezer Adewumi and other notable personalities.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki