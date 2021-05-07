Says: ‘It Is Another Promise Fulfilled’

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday commissioned a state-of-art Molecular Biology Laboratory at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

The Governor described the new facility as another promise fulfilled, saying it is a reflection of his sincere and continued commitment to improving the health of the people and advancing the Sunshine State.

Governor Akeredolu commissioned the new laboratory alongside his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the event include member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiola Makinde; member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji; the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Victor Kiladejo; members of the State Executive Council led by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, among others.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the new laboratory is unique within the state system in the sense that it will not only provide diagnostic services but will also contribute to expanding the frontiers of knowledge.

“Our hope is that just like the African Centre for Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases of the Redeemers University, Ede, UNIMED’s Centre will provide high-quality services, serve as the reference centre for the diagnosis of highly infectious viral diseases for the state and beyond, and generate high-quality scientific publications,” he said.

The Governor explained that with the health challenge of COVID-19 Pandemic, his administration saw beyond the immediate challenge to seize the opportunity to make greater strategic investments in the health development of the state and the people.

He said: “This Molecular Biology Laboratory richly complements all the other important efforts we have made in this regard, including the establishment of an Ultra-modern Medical Isolation Centre in UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Ondo; significant expansion of the treatment facility at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure; the establishment of the Molecular Biology Laboratory and the Dr Wahab Adegbenro Emergency Operation Centre in the IDH, Akure.

“Our other efforts include the establishment of new isolation centres in Ikare and Okitipupa, provision of new ambulances and vehicles to support diseases surveillance and facilitate the rapid movement of affected individuals and payment of special COVID-19 allowances to health workers.”

While thanking God that the rate of COVID-19 infection in the country is reducing, Governor Akeredolu said it does not in any way diminish the need for a molecular biology laboratory as Lassa fever is very much around.

“Also, we need to be better prepared for the future for any new highly infectious viral infection that may arise, as the World Health Organisation has warned.

“Furthermore, there is the need to ensure that our new generation of health workers and scientists are adequately skilled in molecular biology diagnostic processes and related research engagements.

“As a government in Ondo State, we are proud of what UNIMED represents, what it is accomplishing, and the rate at which it is steadily developing,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu thanked members of the Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund who successfully raised the funds for the construction of the laboratory.

He said: “I sincerely thank all corporate organisations, Non-Governmental Groups and individuals who contributed generously to the Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund.”

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 6, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki