•Says Fayemi Has Laid Template Of Purposeful Leadership For Successor

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday commissioned the 30.5km Agbado-Ode- Isinbode-Omuo-Ekiti Road in Ekiti State.

Commissioning the road reconstructed by the John Kayode Fayemi administration, Governor Akeredolu commended the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, for the successful completion of the project which he described as impactful.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that the impressive infrastructural development being witnessed across the length and breadth of Ekiti State, in spite of manifest downturn in the economic fortunes of the country, is the result of a carefully conceived and effectively implemented policies and programmes.

Stressing that the road being commissioned is strategic to real development, Governor Akeredolu said very important milestones have been covered and veritable templates of purposeful governance laid for any successor desirous of development.

The Governor stated that only a person with foresight and knowledge will appreciate the connection between road construction and economic activities.

Governor Akeredolu explained that there can be no effective rural integration system if there is no good road network, adding that infrastructural development is crucial to the enhancement of the conditions of living in the communities.

He said: “Agriculture-Extension services, agro-allied businesses can only become effective and impactful with the completion of projects, such as this one, the subject of our gathering

“I am made to understand that this road stretches through several farming communities. It also serves as a transit route, into and out of the State. travel time has been reduced by over two hours.

“In addition, this road will service some strategic assets of the State. Economic activities along this corridor will improve phenomenally. The living conditions of the people will witness significant impact. Motorists will heave deep sigh of relief. The boost is tremendous and exponential.”

The Governor, who said the destiny of Ondo and Ekiti States is intertwined, noted that the two states have had a long history of shared heritage and beneficial collaborations.

“I congratulate my brother, JKF, and his Rescuing Mission Team for making it possible for us to witness history. The people of Ekiti State, especially those whose habitation falls within this axis, must be happy for the completion of this impactful project, among several others which have been commissioned for the benefit of the people in the last three years of peaceful, purposeful and significantly impactful service.

“I recall, with great satisfaction, our struggle to emplace this people-oriented Government. Our determination to redirect this land of the just and brave to the path of decency has borne bountiful dividends.

“Very important milestones have been covered and veritable templates of purposeful governance laid for any successor, desirous of development. This should be expected in a State led with keen intellection.

“The completion and commissioning of this road project, devoid of loquacious grandstanding, is evidence that the man directing the affairs of the State is determined to bring to bear quality difference in the lives of the people.

“it is not only a promise kept. It also, and more importantly, confirms good judgement on the part of the good people of Ekiti State in re-electing this intellectual in 2018.

“I have had close working relationship with the Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the Governor’s Forum, both nationally and at our Region, the South West. He is the current Chairman of the Forum at the national level.

“I confirm that he has led the Forum with uncharacteristic candour, diligence, focus and huge sense of inclusiveness. I commend him, most enthusiastically, for his commitment to the strategic and comprehensive approach to infrastructural development of Ekiti State. He has proved that it is possible to achieve so much with minimum resources,” Governor Akeredolu added

The Ondo State Governor enjoined the immediate communities benefitting from the project to take ownership and protect it keenly, stating that they must ensure that it is not subjected to abuse or misuse in any form for enduring benefit.

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to the event by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, and some other members of the House of Assembly; members of the state executive council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; and other important dignitaries.

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, and members of his state executive council also witnessed the event.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 14, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael