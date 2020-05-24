Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, commiserates with Chief Olusola Oke over the death of his mother, Madam Marian Oke.

Arakunrin Akeredolu describes the loss of a loved one, particularly a loving and good mother as painful

He, however, asks Chief Oke to take solace in the fact that Mama lived a good and fulfilled life, saying her memory will forever be etched in their hearts.

The Governor asks the entire Oke family to accept his condolences, saying as it pleased God to call Mama to eternal rest at such a time like this, I bring the condolences of all the good people of Ondo State to the Oke family.

Signed:

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor