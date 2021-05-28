Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has commended the innovative style of Radio Nigeria, Positive FM, in reaching out to members of the public and performing its broadcast duties.

The Governor said the broadcast of Radio Nigeria has always shown its professionalism with balanced reportage.

He spoke on Thursday while receiving the best three students in the essay competition marking the 19th Anniversary of Radio Nigeria Positive FM, Akure.

The presentation of the essay winners to the Governor is also part of the station’s celebration of 2021 Children Day.

Governor Akeredolu said: “You have gone out to be Innovative, you have had your anniversary and you have decided to have essay competition. Keep doing what is good.”

The Governor, who expressed delight in the programmes of the station, asked the management to sustain the tempo and encouraged the essay winners to remain focused, promising to assist them academically.

“I want to urge the three of you to keep it up. In addition to whatever the Positive FM has given you, we will also let you have something.

“We will also call the Commissioner for Education to get your books for the SS1 and government will also extend something to your schools,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the General Manager of the station, Mr Abiodun, told Governor Akeredolu that the essays topics were “the Ondo State of my dream,” and “if I meet governor Akeredolu today, what will I tell him?”

In the essay competition, Damilola Akadiri of St Louis Grammar school came first with Victor Akinniyi of Comfort Tenderfeet College coming second and Emmanuel Oluwapomile from St Thomas Aquinas college emerging third.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki