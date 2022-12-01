GOV AKEREDOLU CELEBRATES YOUNGER SISTER ON HER 60TH BIRTHDAY

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has celebrated his younger sister, Toyin Akeredolu on her 60th birthday.

The Governor led his other siblings at a special birthday reception organised for friends and family of the celebrant.

The event, held at the Law Hub, Ibadan on Thursday, was attended by the Governor and all his other siblings.

Wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu also attended the event.

Others who graced the ceremony included; the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye and other top government functionaries.

Friends of the Governor, led by Engr. Remi Osiberu; other members of the Akeredolu’s family; well-wishers and colleagues of the celebrant all attended the event.

In his remarks, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that his younger sister was reluctant to celebrate her 60th birthday due to the recent passage of their mum.

The Governor noted that it took the insistence and supports of his siblings to convince the celebrant to celebrate the birthday.

He stressed that their mum lived well, adding that attaining 90 years before she died was worth celebrating.

The Governor described the event as joyous, while promising the celebrant total love and commitment of all members of their family.

“We thank God that we are all here to celebrate you, Toyin, today. Today is a joyous day in the family which all of us have to come together to celebrate Toyin. She is so dear to us. We will not toy with you. We will be there for you all the times”, he added.

Other members of the family including their spouses, who spoke about the celebrant described her as caring, principled, supportive and understanding.

