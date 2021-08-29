Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has celebrated Second Republic lawmaker and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Olorunnimbe Farukanmi on his 80th Birthday on Sunday.

Governor Akeredolu led his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the state Acting Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural and Community Development and others to the 80th birthday Thanksgiving of the APC chieftain held at the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Iju in Akure North Local Government Area.

The Minister of State for Niger-Delta Affairs, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, Member representing Akure North constituency, Hon. Abiodun Faleye, friends and well wishers among other dignitaries within and outside Iju town were also present at the Thanksgiving service.

In his sermon, the retired Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Bishop Michael Ipinmoye, rejoiced with Sen. Farukanmi, saying it is by the favor and grace of God that he is still living.

While stressing the importance of Thanksgiving, the retired Bishop admonished Christians to always give thanks and praises to God at every season.

Bishop Ipinmoye also lauded the celebrant for being philanthropic and committed to the work of God, urging other to emulate his humanitarian services in the community.

The birthday Thanksgiving witnessed praises and worship as well as special prayers for the celebrant.

📷 Blessed Michael