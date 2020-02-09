Birthday

Gov Akeredolu celebrates JKF @55

ondoevents 2 days ago
0

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, alongside Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Abia and Edo State, attended the JKF @55 Birthday celebration, held at the Ekiti State Government House ground, Ado Ekiti.

Governor Akeredolu said Ekiti State and Yorubaland in general has a great son of Nigeria in Governor Fayemi.

The Governor described Dr Fayemi as a great friend who will forever remain a friend and a brother.

He said: ”I know Kayode, and I have known him for sometimes. We lived on the same street in Ibadan. I’m talking about somebody that I refer to as a brother. I propose a toast, not to him as a Governor, but somebody greater than a Governor. He’s the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum

“Ekiti State , you have somebody you should be proud of. You have JKF, he’s a pride to Ekiti and all of us are proud of him. Great friends are few and far between, Kayode you are a great friend and you will remain a friend forever and a brother always.”

Show More

Related Articles

December 28, 2019

Nigeria will survive its challenges, says Gen. Bajowa at 79th birthday

December 27, 2019

Gen Bajowa @79: Ayeka Regent praises his heroic deeds

December 16, 2019

Akeredolu joins Osinbajo, others to celebrate Ajimobi @ 70

September 11, 2019

Obaseki honours Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, a great Benin son at 85

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close