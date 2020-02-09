Gov Akeredolu celebrates JKF @55

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, alongside Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Abia and Edo State, attended the JKF @55 Birthday celebration, held at the Ekiti State Government House ground, Ado Ekiti.

Governor Akeredolu said Ekiti State and Yorubaland in general has a great son of Nigeria in Governor Fayemi.

The Governor described Dr Fayemi as a great friend who will forever remain a friend and a brother.

He said: ”I know Kayode, and I have known him for sometimes. We lived on the same street in Ibadan. I’m talking about somebody that I refer to as a brother. I propose a toast, not to him as a Governor, but somebody greater than a Governor. He’s the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum

“Ekiti State , you have somebody you should be proud of. You have JKF, he’s a pride to Ekiti and all of us are proud of him. Great friends are few and far between, Kayode you are a great friend and you will remain a friend forever and a brother always.”