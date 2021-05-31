•Reiterates Commitment To Free And Responsible Press

•Charges Journalists To Be Bold, Unyielding For National Cause

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday bagged the Trace News Magazine ‘Man Of The Decade Award’.

The award, according to the Trace News Magazine, was “in recognition of the Governor’s leadership qualities, political accomplishments, remarkable developmental achievements as Governor of Ondo State and courageous commitment towards making Nigeria a better Nation in the last ten years.”

“We celebrate a man of honesty, bravery and patriotism,” the organization said.

In his address, the Governor called on journalists as members of the Fourth Estate of the realm to brace up for the herculean task ahead in view of the current realities in the nation from the economy to socio-political as well as security.

He called for a collective engagement of all stakeholders, particularly the media, in order to uphold the truth and positive values that are essential for nation building.

“The Press holds the high responsibility of setting agenda for the nation through robust professionalism without fanning the embers of discord and disunity in the polity.

“It is important for the Fourth Estate to remain a Fourth Estate indeed; a fearless and credible watchdog that must abhor sensationalism and yellow journalism.

“No matter the economic and environmental challenges, the Journalist must remain unbending and unyielding in his crusade for a sane society. All of these require strict adherence to ethical standards for which the truth remains sacred while comments must be identified in its true state as opinion,” Governor Akeredolu said.

Speaking on the efforts of his administration, Arakunrin Akeredolu said he has delivered his mandate in spite of the paucity of fund that has been a major challenge in the country.

“Without mincing words, our administration came in with a tremendous goodwill, and we vowed from the very beginning to always give our best for the overall development of the State, utilising the JMPPR cardinal programmes tagged “Journey to Redemption” during the first four years.

“We accorded top priority to critical sectors – Job creation through Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and Industrialization; Massive Infrastructural Development and Maintenance; Promotion of functional Educational and Technological Growth; Provision of Accessible and Qualitative Health Care and Social Service Delivery as well as Rural Development and Community Extension Services.

“Today, we have delivered on our mandate, in spite of the paucity of fund that has been a major challenge in the country. Permit me to disclose that more than 300 kilometers of roads, among several other projects, were executed across the length and breadth of the State in the First Term.

“In this new dispensation, we will continue to keep trust with the good people of Ondo State, as we set a new goal for the next four years under the REDEEMED Policy Thrust which is closely linked to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a policy that will holistically cater for the needs of the people in a planned, systematic and sustainable manner.

“Our Second Term will be characterised by stellar performances, benchmarked on the implementation of the REDEEMED agenda, within the limit of available resources. This presupposes that there will be zero tolerance for uncompleted projects. We will strive to complete all ongoing projects and embark only on those critical to the welfare of the people and which we can complete,” the Governor stressed.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to free and responsible press, Governor Akeredolu assured the management and staff of Trace News Magazine of his continued support in the years ahead.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale; other members of the State Executive Council; members of the State House of Assembly led by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Sports, Akogun Gbenga Omole; Olori Silekunola Naomi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and other dignitaries were also at the event.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 31, 2021.