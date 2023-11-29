GOV AKEREDOLU BAGS NUP AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

•••He’s The Pillar Of Pensioners – NUP President

•••We’re Passionate About Pensioner’s Welfare-Gov Akeredolu

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has honoured the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, with an Award of Excellence as the Pillar of Pensioners in the state.

The NUP noted that if all State Governors could take a clue from Ondo State Governor, Nigeria will soon become an ‘Eldorado’ where no pensioner shall be oppressed.

Presenting the Award to the Governor, NUP National President, Comrade Godwin Abumisi thanked the Governor for showing special interest in the welfare of pensioners in the State.

Governor Akeredolu was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye.

The Award of Excellence was presented during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NUP held at the Union secretariat, opposite NYSC secretariat in Akure, the State capital.

Comrade Abumisi said:”The Ondo State Council today has set a very high standard in hosting the NEC of our Union which will remain fresh in our memory as one of the best NEC meetings ever held.

“May I thank His Excellency, Governor Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State, the government, and the people of Ondo State for playing host to the Senior Citizens from all over Nigeria.

“I must thank the Governor of Ondo State in a special way for having taken special interest in the matter of pensioners in Ondo State.

“If all our State Governors could take a clue from Ondo State Governor, Nigeria will soon become an ‘Eldorado’ where no pensioner shall be oppressed.

“Here in Ondo State, monthly pensions are being paid as at when due. The Government prioritizes allocation of substantial amount of money for payment of gratuities.

“Final payment of all arrears of pensions, (6 months to state pensioners and 7 months to Local Government pensioners). Payment of all pension increases (i.e 33.4% of July 2010 and consequential adjustment of2019).

“We don’t just move into a state suddenly to celebrate the government and host our flag in any state just for the fun of it as such decision is tied to certain parameters the government of the hosting state must achieve/fulfil. Ondo State Government has surpassed all the set standards.

“It is in appreciation of the laudable welfarist efforts of the State Governor that the Union intends to honour the Governor with a special award of excellence, dignity and honour for all he had done for our pensioners in Ondo State. Infact, we refer to him as “the pillar of pensioners in Ondo State.”

Responding, Governor Akeredolu thanked Pensioners in the country for appreciating his administration’s efforts.

The Governor noted that his administration will continue to priotise workers welfare and also give premium attention to pensioners in the state.

He expressed appreciation to them and the people of the state for their prayers and well wishes for him.

📸 Olawale Abolade