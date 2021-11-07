•Celebrates Choir’s 60th Anniversary

Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Sunday joined other Christian faithful and members of the All Saints’ Church, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to celebrate the Church 62nd Anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu who is also a chorister in the church and the Choir Grand Patron, also celebrated the 60th Anniversary of the Choir.

The Governor, who took the First Bible Lesson from Acts 9:32-35, worshiped God for His faithfulness over the church and the entire congregation.

In his sermon, Venerable Babajide Iyiola appreciated Governor Akeredolu and his colleagues, for their efforts at ensuring national peace and security.

The cleric lauded the success stories of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps in addressing kidnappings, killings and other crimes in the region.

He encouraged the South-West Governors to ensue effective monitoring and enforcement of the enacted Anti-Open Grazing laws in the region to serve its purpose.

This, he said, would ensure protection of farmlands and other property of the citizens in the South-West States and check food scarcity.

Highlights of the celebrations are special renditions from members of the choir, thanksgivings and prayers.

📷 Blessed Michael