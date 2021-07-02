Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assured of his administration’s commitment to creating enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive in the state.

Governor Akeredolu spoke in his office on Thursday while playing host to the management team of Jaiz Bank Plc, led by the MD/CEO, Mallam Hassan Usman.

The MD and his team were in the Governor’s Office to brief him about their readiness to open a branch in the state.

Mallam Usman said the decision to open a branch of the Bank in the state was in appreciation of what the Governor has been doing for entrepreneurship and his call to investors to come invest in the state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu stated that the operation of the financial institution would go a long way in reducing strains being experienced in financing the micro finance agencies in the state.

He promised that his government would give necessary support and allocate a place for the bank to take off.

The Governor added that when the Bank begins operation, the people of the state especially market women, women groups, Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs), cooperative societies among others would benefit immensely.

He said the ripple effects of its operations will boost the socio-economic activities and increase the economic powers of the people and the state.

Earlier, the MD/CEO of the bank, Mallam Usman, lauded the Governor for his various efforts at improving the economic wellbeing of the people of the state and create jobs.

Usman, while noting that he was encouraged by Governor Akeredolu’s friendly business policies, said the bank, when fully operational in the state, would work with SMEs, women groups, farmers, cooperative societies among other relevant stakeholders and customers to improve their businesses and financial base.

He said they were ready to add value to the people and help in growing the state economy.

📷 Blessed Michael