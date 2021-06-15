Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has approved the commencement of promotion exercise for over 3000 Teachers in the State Teaching Service.

The State Head of Service, Pastor Adeniran Adeyemo who made this known today while flagging off the year 2021 promotion exercise for the qualified Teachers at the headquarters of the State Teaching Service Commission in Akure commended Governor Akeredolu for magnanimously approving the exercise in demonstration of his avowed commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the state workforce.

The Head of Service charged the officers to cooperate with the management of the Commission by attending the interview as scheduled and avoid falsifying their credentials to enhance smooth running and success of the exercise within the stipulated time.

He noted that with the early approval of the promotion exercise government want to avoid the usual segregation of presentation of letters of promotion to Officers in core Civil Service and those in the Teaching Service Commission.

He enjoined all Workers in the state government service to rededicate themselves to duty to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Akeredolu led administration.

Earlier, in April this year, the Governor approved the promotion exercise for qualified Officers in the State Public Service.