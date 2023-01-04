GOV AKEREDOLU APPROVES NEW RETIREMENT AGE FOR ONDO TEACHERS

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has approved the new Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in primary and secondary schools in Ondo State.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday while playing host to the leadership of Organised Labour in the state.

The Labour unions led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oluwole Sunday-Adeleye paid a “Thank You” visit to the Governor in his office on Tuesday.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Sunday Adeleye Oluwole had earlier during the visit pleaded with Governor Akeredolu to approve the new retirement age for teachers in the state.

Adeleye said the federal government and some state governments had started implementing the Act that gives Teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu approved the labour demand and directed the State Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele to work out details of the new policy immediately.

In an interview, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Victor Amoko expressed appreciation to the Governor for the timely approval.

Amoko said, “we teachers in Ondo State are very happy, it is a good news for the new year. Mr Governor is a man of his words, this is a huge boost for us.

“The policy when implemented, it will reduce braindrain in the education sector and enhance quality of education in the state. We pray God to continue to be with Mr Governor, we appreciate him sincerely,” Amoko said.