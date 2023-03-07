Home NewsOndo State News GOV AKEREDOLU APPROVES INCREMENT OF PENSION ALLOWANCES FOR RETIREES
GOV AKEREDOLU APPROVES INCREMENT OF PENSION ALLOWANCES FOR RETIREES

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has approved the increment in the pension allowances of the retirees in the state.

Disclosing this in his office in Akure yesterday the state’s Head of Service, Mr Kayode Ogundele, said the approval is in conformity with the consequential adjustment arising from the implementation of the national minimum wage of 2019 in the country.

According to him, no fewer than 11,654 officers from the state civil service and 11,659 from the local governments’ service who retired before 1st January, 2020, the effective date of the present minimum wage regime would benefit from the new approval.

While congratulating the pensioners in the state, Ogundele thanked governor Akeredolu for listening to the yearnings of the pensioners and prioritising the general well-being of Ondo State workers.

Also reacting, the Permanent Secretary of the State Pension Transition Department, Mr. Abiodun Akinseloyin, described the approval as a welcomed development, saying it would go a long way to enhance the living conditions of the retirees.

