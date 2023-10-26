ONDO STATE NEWS

GOV AKEREDOLU APPROVES 100% HAZARD ALLOWANCE PAYMENT FOR DOCTORS

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has approved the payment of 100 percent hazard allowance to medical Doctors on the state government payroll.

The payment of the allowance will take effect from 2nd October, 2023

The Chairman of NMA in Ondo state, Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise.

He said this will in no small measure make work interesting for the doctors.

According to him, the state government has again demonstrated that it is committed to the welfare of health personnel in the state.

He also enjoined the Governor to as a matter of urgency direct the speed up of the recruitment process of health workers as promised .

