Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi , SAN, has said the fresh ideas and reforms in the state Ministry of Justice will enhance transparency and help the judiciary in the state.

The Governor added that the new ideas and reforms are needed at this particular time to move the state forward.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke on Thursday while declaring open the Ondo State Ministry of Justice Seminar for Law officers and State Counsel held at the conference hall of the ministry, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Seminar had Mr. Dayo Akinlaja, SAN, as the guest lecturer and Mr. Faseesin Olasumbo Bsegun as the moderator.

While highlighting the importance of the seminar, Governor Akeredolu said newly recruited law officers who were inducted but not introduced to the content of work in the seven departments and three agencies under the Ministry of Justice will have the opportunity of learning the rudiments of their jobs and expected duties.

Earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Titiloye Charles , said the topic of the seminar was carefully selected to deepen the understanding of law officers in the ministry.

Titiloye noted that the seminar was part of the several programmes and policies of the Governor Akeredolu administration to train, equip and motivate the state workforce to perform better.

He said the ministry is working with the Law Commission to produce pocket laws for commercial sale to support the revenue drive of the government.

“The Governor has graciously directed the constitution of the Board of Law Commission and Office of Public Defender. It is noteworthy that since the inception of the Office of Public Defender about 16 years ago, the board of the agency has not been constituted and it has impaired the optimal performance of the agency,” Titiloye said.

Signed:

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 29, 2021.