•Says Good Governance Continues In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has called for a more robust welfare package for both serving and retired military personnel in the country for their unflinching patriotism to the defence of the country against internal and external aggressors.

Governor Akeredolu also advocated generous support for the widows and dependants of all fallen heroes as well as those alive but suffering one form of disability or the other.

The Governor spoke at the Jumat Service to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Akure Central Mosque, Akure, the state capital on Friday.

This is even as Governor Akeredolu noted that in spite of the dwindling revenue accruing to the state, good governance has continued to manifest in the delivery of various developmental projects across the sunshine state.

He also reiterated the commitment of his administration to the socio-economic well-being of the people of the state.

Governor Akeredolu said:”The previous and current security challenges facing the Nigerian Armed Forces have claimed lives of some of our great men. Indeed, the selfless services of these departed heroes have ensured National cohesion and global peace.

“The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is an opportunity to honour our departed heroes and appreciate those alive, some of whom had suffered various deprivations in the course of their services to humanity

“One of the numerous ways of supporting this cause is to continue to donate generously through the Emblem Appeal Fund. Let me emphasise here that the proceeds from the sales of Emblems is strictly for the Nigerian Legion: For the welfare of the ex-servicemen and the dependants of the fallen heroes.”

In his Sermon and Khutbah Prayer, the Grand Imam of Akure, Dr Abdulhakeem Yayi Akorede acknowledged with satisfaction the entrenchment of religious fairness into the administration of Arakunrin Akeredolu which he said has brought about peaceful coexistence among the two major religions of Christianity and Islam in the state.

He said despite the fact that Governor Akeredolu is a Christian, he has allowed Islamic adherents substantial spaces in his administration through appointments, building of a Mosque at the Government House grounds and reconstruction of dilapidated structures in Muslim Schools across the state.

The Chief Imam also used the occasion to commend the activities of the Ondo State Security Network code-named “Amotekun” which he described as salutary.

The Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu and other members of the state Executive Council attended the service

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 7, 2022

📷 Blessed Michael