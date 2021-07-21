Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Wednesday declared that he will never depart the path of righteousness and justice as he advances in age.

The Governor, who disclosed that he has always kept the path of Justice, vowed to continue to wax stronger on it.

Governor Akeredolu spoke during a Holy Communion Service to mark his 65th birthday at the Chapel of the Epiphany located at the Governor’s residence, GRA, Owo.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who testified to the unfailing love of God upon his life, said the Almighty has continually demonstrated his kindness towards him.

The Holy Communion Service hosted by the Diocese of Owo, Anglican Communion, was attended by Governor Akeredolu’s family members, friends and political and professional associates within and outside government.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Revd. (Dr) Stephen Fagbemi who noted that Owo Diocese was happy to have Arakunrin Akeredolu as its Chancellor judging by his unrelenting commitments to the service of God and his people, said the Governor should continually give thanks to God for increased strength from the Almighty.

The Bishop used the opportunity to acknowledge the sterling performance of Arakunrin Akeredolu in his first term as Governor of Ondo State and prayed

for greater achievements in his seconcod term.

Highlights of the Holy Eucharist include Thanksgiving by the celebrant , Cutting of birthday cake presented by the Diocese of Owo and special songs rendered by the Government House Choir.

Dignatries at the service include the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Chairman of APC in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Princes Oladunni Odu, 1st Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke, SAN; Chief of Staff to the Governor , Chief Olugbenga Ale; Hon Commissioner for Information & Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo; Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, Professor Olugbenga Ige; Vice Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Professor Sunday Ogunduyile; Chairman Ondo State Security Network Agency, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Chairman of Akoko Southwest , Hon . Augustine Oloruntogbe and his counterpart from Idanre Local Government, Prince Kayode Aroloye and several others.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 21, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki