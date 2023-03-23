Goodwill Message of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Ada Owere I) at the Access Bank’s International Women’s Day Conference, on Thursday 23rd March, 2023, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria

Protocols:

Today presents another auspicious window, a very significant moment to reflect on the status of women, to measure the mileage already covered by women and the range ahead of us in our racing towards seeable emancipation.

Truly, it has been a tussle; an onerous one at that, but we are very much positive about winning, regardless, hence we remain unyielding in our pursuit of balance of the male-female percentage in all facets of governance and career, even as we strongly sermonise #EmbraceEquity.

In spite of the vigorous efforts to improve on the status of Nigerian women, including getting the National Assembly pass Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill alongside other bills that will help affirmative action, the result from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls portray another drawback.

Of the 423 legislative seats declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, (with outstanding 46 other constituencies as at February 25) women got 15, which represents 3.5%, while the men got a total of 408 seats, which represents 96.5% of the 423 seats.

This is inauspicious and it shows quite a distance from eureka, yet something has to be done, and urgently too, to make certain that women are not permanently silenced. We have to continue to strive to achieve gender equity in all spheres of life, including politics, because we need women’s voices at the decision-making table to protect women’s interests.

We just cannot afford to sit by and watch the unbridled brigandage on our political landscape – in form of violence, voters’ suppression and ethnic profiling as witnessed in the last election which, consequently, will deter some women from participating in politics. Nigerian women must loudly condemn, in its entirety, the mindless escalation of violence in our electoral process.

We are not there yet but she should not be despaired. It should be noted, however, that women have made appreciable progress with obvious strides as political players, engineers, thespians, Chief Executives of industries, Professors and Vice Chancellors of Universities, among others, and it is important that we draw inspiration from the exploits of these female champions to make further progress.

Women can be more, no doubt, if we are persistent and strategic enough. We can conquer more grounds by devising workable short and long terms plans that would altogether hasten women’s liberation from perpetual subjugation.

The story of Madu Christianah Feechukwu, female undergraduate currently studying for Higher National Diploma (HND) in Computer Engineering at the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, illustrates this possibility.

Only last month, the 21 year old girl was certified as a solar technology expert by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN).

Madu was barely 16 when admitted to the Bemore Summer Boot Camp in 2018 but now owns a company, Primevolts Solar, which specialises in the sales, distribution and installation of solar energy products. She has participated in several solar installations, including a 56KWp Solar Mini-grid in a non-grid connected community, only with 5-year experience in the solar industry.

Madu, like hundreds other Nigerian girls, is the result of our experiment with the Bemore

Empowered Girls’ Foundation, a technological innovation for bridging the gender gap in

Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Entrepreneurship (STEM+E)

Bemore has sufficiently demonstrated that digital skills are gender-neutral and put a lie to the notion that technological competencies are the exclusive preserve of the male gender.

Initiated by Yours Truly in 2017, Bemore has ably prepared and positioned no fewer than 2000 girls across the country as a long term plan for female freedom. Since this humble effort of an individual has proven to be so potent, it is a strong signal that we can achieve much more as an aggregate if we continue to push for gender equity.

Thank you.