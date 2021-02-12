A political group, Independent Campaign Group (ICG), in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has applauded the Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for providing good leadership and defending his people at all time in the South West region.

The group which spoke through its leader and APC chieftain, Mr. Bola Ilori, during a solidarity courtesy visit to the Governor in his office, equally saluted the courage and doggedness of governor Akeredolu who also doubles as Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum for being a leading light in the South West.

Ilori who specially commended the quick response of the Governor in stemming the tide of security challenges facing the state and the entire South-West region, said the action of the Governor has further portrayed him as a leader that cares for the people he is elected to serve.

Ilori also used the occasion to congratulate the Governor on his landslide victory in the last governorship poll in the state, describing as a “governor that can talk and do”.

In his response, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu appreciated the group for the support given to him which also contributed to his landslide victory at the poll, describing the victory as a collective one.

He said his administration would not shy away from its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the residents wherever they may be.

The Governor described as a big challenge, the level of insecurity facing the state and South-West region, saying that all hands must be on deck to address the situation in the interest of the people.