Hon Goke Jatuwase, All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Chairmanship candidate for Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has promised an all round development for the coastal communities of Ondo State when he becomes the Chairman of the Local Government. While speaking at the C and S church International, College Road, Igbokoda, venue of the final rally of his campaign, Hon Jatuwase said his administration will push for more health centers in Ilaje, stressing that he is passionate about the health and well-being of the people of Ilaje and he will ensure that the Ilaje communities are carried along in his Government.

Jatuwase also noted that the education of the children of schooling age in the basic primary school section will be taken seriously by his government, adding that he will draw from his antecedent as an Education Secretary to ensure that the sector gets a formidable attention by his administration.

Earlier in his Goodwill remark, Hon Gbenga Edema, Chairman Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) congratulated Hon Jatuase ahead of the Local Government election coming up on Saturday, 22nd August. Edema said there is no doubt about the fact that Ilaje is a strong hold of APC, so the Saturday LG Poll is for APC to win overwhelmingly.

The OSOPADEC boss promised Ilajes of the continued and uninterrupted intervention of the Commission, noting that while some roads have been constructed new one are being approved in the office all for the convenience of the people of Ilaje.

Hon. Edema charged the people of Ilaje to continue to show their allegiance to the Government of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is a lover of development.

Chief Funso Esan, Commissioner for the Environment thanked the people of Ilaje and charged them to show appreciation to the Government of Odunayo Akeredolu who considered an Ilaje son as his Deputy Governorship candidate.

There was a road walk around the major streets of Igbokoda by the APC Chairmanship candidate, Hon Goke Jatuase and a lorry load of APC members as well as Ilaje APC stakeholders, who donned All Progressives Congress gears and caps.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Mrs. Wunmi Egbayelo Ilawole, SSA Education to Governor Akeredolu, Hon Tawose, Hon. Gbenga Edema, OSOPADEC Chairman; Chief Funso Esan, Commissioner for the Environment and Prophet Ajaye Rawa, Hon. Otito Atikase, incumbent Caretaker Chairman Ilaje Local Government Council and others.